14th Annual Songs On The Lawn Kicks Off June 1

The 14th Annual Songs on the Lawn is just around the corner.

The popular summer commencement takes place each Thursday in June from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Civic Center Plaza.

This year's musical lineup includes The Whiskies, The Bad Companions and Sawyers Dream.

Songs on the Lawn kicks of June 1, with City Mouse taking the stage.

Parking is available around the city center free of charge.