New Ulm Man In Critical Condition After Motorcycle Accident

A New Ulm man is in critical condition after a motorcycle accident just before 5 last night.

The Nicollet County Sheriff's Office says a vehicle driven by 21–year–old Ashley Sadler, of Mankato, was eastbound on 21 turning into the Harkin Store parking lot, when she turned in front of a motorcycle, causing a head-on crash.

The motorcyclist, 53–year–old Robert Eckstrand, of New Ulm was ejected and landed in a ravine. He was not wearing a helmet.

Eckstrand was transported to a nearby hospital and later airlifted to the Hennepin County Medical Center, where he remains in critical condition.