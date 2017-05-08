8 Arrested In Undercover Sex Trafficking Operation

Eight people are arrested in connection with an undercover sex trafficking operation.

The operation was a joint effort by the Mankato Department of Public Safety, New Ulm Police Department and Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say they used social media during the investigation, but no other details about the operation have been released.

"It's huge," said Sgt. Chris Baukol of Mankato Public Safety, "It's really the main way, if not THE main form of advertisement for that. Between Craigslist and Backpages these types of things most if not all of the communications down that way."

According to The Mankato Department of Public Safety, seven of the individuals involved were released and one is being held in custody on an outstanding felony warrant out of South Dakota.

Pending charges include prostitution-related offenses. The names of the suspects will be released once they are formally charged.