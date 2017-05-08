Two Boaters Rescued At Dresbach Lock And Dam

Winona County sheriff's officials say two Wisconsin men were rescued when their boat got stuck in a lock and dam roller gate in Dresbach.

Sheriff Ron Ganrude says the men's small boat lost power north of the dam Saturday night and began floating toward the open roller gates.

An alert U.S. Army Corps of Engineers employee quickly closed the roller gate when he saw the boat approaching and prevented it from going over the dam.

The two men managed to hang on to a rope on the side of the dam until rescue personnel from the Dakota Fire Department arrived in a boat almost 30-minutes later and plucked them to safety.

Both men, from Onalaska, Wisconsin, refused medical treatment.