Two Boaters Rescued At Dresbach Lock And Dam

Every year thousands of adults in the U.S. become seriously ill and are hospitalized because of diseases that immunizations can help prevent.
Every year thousands of adults in the U.S. become seriously ill and are hospitalized because of diseases that immunizations can help prevent.
Nominated Thriver Elissa Dulski says, "I gained 85 pounds with my daughter and during that pregnancy it was hard on me and my self–esteem."
Nominated Thriver Elissa Dulski says, "I gained 85 pounds with my daughter and during that pregnancy it was hard on me and my self–esteem."
Preventative exams are important for women as their bodies age and change. Mankato Clinic Dr. Tara Denke says, "As women age and change our bodies age and change and some of the things that happen can affect our ability to just live our lives so as women age we want to see them through the reproductive years. We want to see them through the parimenopause years and of course then the menapausle years and all of those areas of life." The exam consists of a standard physical ...
Preventative exams are important for women as their bodies age and change. Mankato Clinic Dr. Tara Denke says, "As women age and change our bodies age and change and some of the things that happen can affect our ability to just live our lives so as women age we want to see them through the reproductive years. We want to see them through the parimenopause years and of course then the menapausle years and all of those areas of life." The exam consists of a standard physical ...
With all this advice coming from a variety of sources, it's inevitable that there are some myths in the mix. Mankato Clinic M.D Mark Taylor says, "The old thing about remember you're eating for two is still out there and pregnancy is not a license to pig out. But you do want to expand your calories a little so it's about 300 calories a day for a normal patient. There are different patients with different." Adding that those extra calories should be healthy choice..
With all this advice coming from a variety of sources, it's inevitable that there are some myths in the mix. Mankato Clinic M.D Mark Taylor says, "The old thing about remember you're eating for two is still out there and pregnancy is not a license to pig out. But you do want to expand your calories a little so it's about 300 calories a day for a normal patient. There are different patients with different." Adding that those extra calories should be healthy choice..
Everything from books to magazines to relatives and neighbors have a plethora of advice about pregnancy do's and don'ts.
Everything from books to magazines to relatives and neighbors have a plethora of advice about pregnancy do's and don'ts.
Becoming the healthiest version of yourself is the best thing you can do when trying to become pregnant.
Becoming the healthiest version of yourself is the best thing you can do when trying to become pregnant.
There are several healthy habits to practice when pregnant and exercise is one of them
There are several healthy habits to practice when pregnant and exercise is one of them
Authorities have released the name of a Minnesota teen who died in a Colorado hiking accident
Authorities have released the name of a Minnesota teen who died in a Colorado hiking accident
A Mankato woman is charged in connection with a prostitution sting conducted by local law enforcement in May.
A Mankato woman is charged in connection with a prostitution sting conducted by local law enforcement in May.
Former Minneapolis police chief Janee Harteau says she did everything she could to rush home from a hiking trip last month after one of her officers killed an Australian woman who called 911 to report a potential sexual assault.
Former Minneapolis police chief Janee Harteau says she did everything she could to rush home from a hiking trip last month after one of her officers killed an Australian woman who called 911 to report a potential sexual assault.
The Birds Eye wastewater treatment facility near Waseca is responding to recent odor concerns from county residents.
The Birds Eye wastewater treatment facility near Waseca is responding to recent odor concerns from county residents.
Eagle Lake’s City Administrator says he will be resigning at the end of the month
Eagle Lake’s City Administrator says he will be resigning at the end of the month