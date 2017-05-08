Police Cite 2 For Jumping Into St. Paul Zoo Giraffe Exhibit

Police have cited two men for trespassing for jumping into the giraffe exhibit at St. Paul's Como Zoo over the weekend.

A St. Paul police spokesman, Sgt. Mike Ernster, says the men, both 23 years old, smelled of alcohol. Ernster says one of the men told police that he entered the giraffe area because he wanted to get a better view of the giraffes.

Police say the men startled the animals and caused them to run to the other side of the enclosure when they jumped into the giraffe enclosure late Saturday afternoon.

Zoo security officers ordered the men out of the exhibit. The men complied and were released off the zoo grounds after being cited by police.

-KEYC News 12