Toy Or Tool? Some Educators Welcome Spinner Craze

Toy Or Tool? Some Educators Welcome Spinner Craze

By Tom Clements, Midday Meteorologist
MANKATO, Minn -

A new toy craze is hitting classrooms around the country.

The spinning toys called "fidget spinners" are all the rage with kids these days, so popular they are dominating Amazons best seller list.

Some schools are banning them, but the Mankato School District is allowing some on a case–by–case basis.

Marketed as a stress relieving toy that helps with nervous energy, a fidget spinner is a small device you hold in the center and flick to make it spin rapidly.Teachers around the country have started to ban spinners from the classroom because they are becoming a distraction, but spinners have also proved to be a tool for those who work with special needs students in Mankato Area Public Schools.

"They are here in Mankato," said the director of Student Support Services Stephanie White.  "We have a couple in elementary schools, they may be introduced into the middle school or the high school as well. We have lots of different tools that we use to help students focus or to meet their sensory needs, and we've had some great success with them."

The Mankato Area School District utilizes five occupational therapists to head up the conversations in classrooms to make sure of that there are a variety of tools.

The district already utilizes some other fidget tools like squishy balls and putty.

"There is good research to know that if we meet kids needs through fidgets, it does allow them to focus more. It's not one size fits all though. Very individualized case–by–case basis," said White.

While Mankato schools have not banned these devices, teachers and principals are aware of the fad.

"These tools to be a very positive thing if used in the correct way," said White.

