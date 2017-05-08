KEYC - Weather Finally Cooperating For Spring Planting

Weather Finally Cooperating For Spring Planting

LAKE CRYSTAL, Minn. -

April showers didn't help many area farmers to plant this year's crop of corn and to watch it start growing.

Ag Expert Kent Thiesse said, "What we've been waiting for all spring here to have an extended period of both some dryer weather and some warmer temperatures."

After a cold and soggy April hampered many area producers from working the fields, the start of May is shaping up to be a different story.

Over the weekend and May 8, farmers have been pulling some long hours to get their crops in the ground.

Thiesse said, "Our idea planting window probably goes from that 15, 20 of April out until about right now, the 7, 10 of May. We're still kind of right at that optimal time."

According to the USDA weekly crop report, between, May 1 through May 7 farmers had 3.9 days for fieldwork, up from 1.7 the week before.

Statewide, about 35 percent of corn is in the ground.

That's down significantly from this time last year when 85 percent was planted and lower than the five–year average of 55 percent.

So, producers are hoping to act quickly to get the corn in the ground, followed by soybeans.

Thiesse said, "Reasonable change at least to optimize our yields for a given year. Soybeans, we've got a little bit wider window, but certainly, when conditions are fit, it's always good to get them into the ground, and you got a lot more yield potential."

Corn planting is about two weeks behind last year and eight days behind the average.

