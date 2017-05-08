Greater Mankato Area Summer Job Opportunities

If you're driving through the greater Mankato area you'll see more 'now hiring' signs than you can count on your fingers and toes.



"I imagine the community is going through a time of transition right now. Some of the larger big box retailers have closed so workforce is somewhat realigning," Greater Mankato Growth, John Considine said.



And as summer approaches businesses are hoping to fill the spots.



"We are looking to hire about six employees part time. Now that schools done and the college kids who are sticking around should have some more free time and with the high schoolers getting out in about a month they should be looking for jobs and hopefully filling out needs," Jake's Stadium Pizza General Manager, Andrew Boyer-Kern said.



Likewise, over at Culvers in North Mankato there's a whole lot work to be done.. but not enough hands.



"The summer is our busy time so it's always a place for extra positions for at least three months, maybe more and I think we're having just as much challenge finding good people as anybody," Culvers Owner, Brian Duehring said.



Although businesses are having trouble finding employers, all of these now hiring signs indicate something positive.



"The Greater Mankato Area is really growing. The metropolitan statistical area which is Blue Earth and Nicollet County has the fastest growing gross domestic product in the state of Minnesota. When you compare our metropolitan area to st. cloud, Duluth or Rochester our economy is growing really well and that growth cannot happen without people growing the employment base a little bit and having new job opportunity arise," Considine said.



So it's safe to say if you're looking for employment, the Greater Mankato area just might be the place for you.

--KEYC News 12