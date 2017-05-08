Bethany Tackles Question: Should They Form A Football Team?

Bethany Lutheran College is seeking feedback on whether to add a football team to the Vikings' sports roster.

The college has sent out surveys to alumni, community members and students.

It's to gauge the interest, support and if it will be a good fit for Bethany to form a team to play on the gridiron.

After addressing the needs for Bethany's transition from a two–year to four–year school, officials decided it was time to look at a question they've been asked for decades.

Bethany Lutheran College Director Of Athletics Don Westphal said, "We figured now with the resources of what we've needed to do to move Bethany into now fully, a four–year baccalaureate campus, it was time to sit down and try to address is this the right time and if it is the right time, what would some of the needs be if we're going to move forward with football."

Westphal was a student at Bethany in the 1980's and says the idea was tossed around back then.

Bethany is also interviewing the college's staff, along with high school football coaches and will be visiting other football programs at colleges of similar size.

It's expected to be several months before a decision is made.

--KEYC News 12