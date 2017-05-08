Shelby Tweten Makes A Deal

A Mankato native shows her talent on CBS's "Let's Make a Deal" and wins $1,500 in the process.
You may remember Shelby Tweten from Season 11 of American Idol.
Shelby was called out from the audience by host Wayne Brady, and showed the crowd why the American Idol judges sent her to Hollywood.
Shelby has also been busy as an advocate for awareness of mental illnesses through music, and her personal story.
Every year thousands of adults in the U.S. become seriously ill and are hospitalized because of diseases that immunizations can help prevent.
Every year thousands of adults in the U.S. become seriously ill and are hospitalized because of diseases that immunizations can help prevent.
Nominated Thriver Elissa Dulski says, "I gained 85 pounds with my daughter and during that pregnancy it was hard on me and my self–esteem."
Nominated Thriver Elissa Dulski says, "I gained 85 pounds with my daughter and during that pregnancy it was hard on me and my self–esteem."
Preventative exams are important for women as their bodies age and change. Mankato Clinic Dr. Tara Denke says, "As women age and change our bodies age and change and some of the things that happen can affect our ability to just live our lives so as women age we want to see them through the reproductive years. We want to see them through the parimenopause years and of course then the menapausle years and all of those areas of life." The exam consists of a standard physical ...
Preventative exams are important for women as their bodies age and change. Mankato Clinic Dr. Tara Denke says, "As women age and change our bodies age and change and some of the things that happen can affect our ability to just live our lives so as women age we want to see them through the reproductive years. We want to see them through the parimenopause years and of course then the menapausle years and all of those areas of life." The exam consists of a standard physical ...
With all this advice coming from a variety of sources, it's inevitable that there are some myths in the mix. Mankato Clinic M.D Mark Taylor says, "The old thing about remember you're eating for two is still out there and pregnancy is not a license to pig out. But you do want to expand your calories a little so it's about 300 calories a day for a normal patient. There are different patients with different." Adding that those extra calories should be healthy choice..
With all this advice coming from a variety of sources, it's inevitable that there are some myths in the mix. Mankato Clinic M.D Mark Taylor says, "The old thing about remember you're eating for two is still out there and pregnancy is not a license to pig out. But you do want to expand your calories a little so it's about 300 calories a day for a normal patient. There are different patients with different." Adding that those extra calories should be healthy choice..
Everything from books to magazines to relatives and neighbors have a plethora of advice about pregnancy do's and don'ts.
Everything from books to magazines to relatives and neighbors have a plethora of advice about pregnancy do's and don'ts.
Becoming the healthiest version of yourself is the best thing you can do when trying to become pregnant.
Becoming the healthiest version of yourself is the best thing you can do when trying to become pregnant.
There are several healthy habits to practice when pregnant and exercise is one of them
There are several healthy habits to practice when pregnant and exercise is one of them
Authorities have released the name of a Minnesota teen who died in a Colorado hiking accident
Authorities have released the name of a Minnesota teen who died in a Colorado hiking accident
Both the Brown and Nicollet County Fairs have opened up events and attractions on Wednesday.
Both the Brown and Nicollet County Fairs have opened up events and attractions on Wednesday.
Man rescued after getting stuck in SE Minnesota grain bin
Man rescued after getting stuck in SE Minnesota grain bin
Tom Clements Staff Bio
Tom Clements Staff Bio