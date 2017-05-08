Medieval Metalwerx, Key City Bike Club Get EDA Greenlight

A manufacturer receives roughly $200,000 in loans from the city and the state, a bicycle club gets to take over the old CCTV building, and the Meyer and Sons land is now being leased to the new owner of the building.



The Mankato City Council, which doubles as the city's EDA body, gave the go-ahead this evening to Medieval Metalwerx for a $192,000 loan, most of it coming from DEED, minus $42,000 from the city's revolving loan fund.

The company is relocating from Mayer, building a new facility in the industrial park.

Requirements for the loan are that they create eight new jobs.

The EDA then went on to approve a deal with Mankato Bike Club, a nonprofit that wants to run various programs promoting bicycles in town.

They'll take over the old CCTV building on Vine Street for no cost, other than they have to make improvements to the facility over the years.



Finally the EDA changed the lease of the Meyer and Sons land to Westman Investments.

Westman currently owns the building, and will take over the lease, with the option to buy the land later at the two year mark. The land is currently valued at $130,000.

