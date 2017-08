The 11th-ranked Maverick baseball team nabbed its 40th win over the weekend in Sioux Falls marking the 9th time the program nabbed 40-victories in the regular season (the 7th time under head coach Matt Magers). The regular season NSIC champs are the top seed in the conference tourney and want to add another title to the list. The Mavericks face the 8th-seeded Golden Eagles of Minnesota-Crookston on Wednesday at 12PM in St. Cloud in their first contest of the NSIC tournament.