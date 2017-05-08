St. Mary's Eyeing State Tournament Run

Last year, the Sleepy Eye St. Mary's softball team narrowly missed a state tournament berth.

This season the Knights are off to a 13–1 start with the hopes of winning a section championship.



"I'd say the goal is coming so close last year when we lost to Loyola in the section championship would just be knowing that we can do it, and then just having the ability and believing we can get back to where we are, and definitely I'd say a state run would be a good goal for us," said Jody Hansen, St. Mary's junior.



The Knights are on a tear to start this season with just one loss coming against their rivals the New Ulm Cathedral Greyhounds.

But St. Mary's got the best of Cathedral the next time out to split the season series and part of their early season success comes from putting pressure on opposing defenses.

"I think just coming out aggressive every game whether it's pitching from Megan or Anna our pitchers, or just offensively being aggressive, stepping up to the plate with confidence, and I think just making the plays when we need them to be made," said Hansen.



"I think it's going really great, we have a lot of chemistry, and it's lots of fun, we're all playing pretty good ball, and hopefully it keeps continuing just like it has so far," said Ali Beltz, St. Mary's junior.

And this season, the Knights are hoping to finish just as well as their start.



"Once we get to playoffs, I think realizing we have to enjoy ourselves each game along the way, and take everything as it comes, and hopefully get it to that point where we're in the section championship and do the job," said Wendy Owens, Sleepy Eye St. Mary's head coach.

Taking it one game at a time.

