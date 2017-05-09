KEYC - Willmar Man Airlifted After Crash In Renville County

Willmar Man Airlifted After Crash In Renville County

Posted: Updated:
By Kelsey Barchenger
Connect

A Willmar man is airlifted following a crash involving a semi in Renville County.

It happened just after 7:30 a.m. yesterday.

The State Patrol says a vehicle driven by 24-year-old Dustin Lavoie, of Willmar, was northbound on Highway 71, when he crossed the center line and swiped a southbound semi before also hitting another vehicle.

Authorities say Lavoie was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash. He was airlifted to North Memorial with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the semi was not injured. The driver of the other vehicle involved suffered non-life threatening injuries, but was treated on scene. 

  • Thrive: Eat, Move, SleepMore>>

  • THRIVE: Less Invasive Bunion Surgery

    THRIVE: Less Invasive Bunion Surgery

    Wednesday, May 3 2017 6:52 PM EDT2017-05-03 22:52:09 GMT

    A bunion is a bump on your big toe where a normal bone changes position to become more prominent or stick out. 

    A bunion is a bump on your big toe where a normal bone changes position to become more prominent or stick out. 

  • THRIVE: Maintaining Behavioral Changes

    THRIVE: Maintaining Behavioral Changes

    Thursday, April 27 2017 6:51 PM EDT2017-04-27 22:51:58 GMT

    Whether it has to do with working out or dieting, making a life change can be difficult enough in itself, but maintaining that behavior change forever is the hardest part.

    Whether it has to do with working out or dieting, making a life change can be difficult enough in itself, but maintaining that behavior change forever is the hardest part.

  • THRIVE: Maintaining Sleep Schedule

    THRIVE: Maintaining Sleep Schedule

    Thursday, April 20 2017 9:35 PM EDT2017-04-21 01:35:10 GMT

    Maintaining steady sleep schedule with ways to fall asleep without using medication.

    Maintaining steady sleep schedule with ways to fall asleep without using medication.

  • THRIVE: Prostate Cancer Screenings

    THRIVE: Prostate Cancer Screenings

    Thursday, April 6 2017 6:38 PM EDT2017-04-06 22:38:46 GMT

     The men's health forum coming up on April 11 brings health awareness to men.. Focusing in on prostate cancer at this year's event. 

     The men's health forum coming up on April 11 brings health awareness to men.. Focusing in on prostate cancer at this year's event. 

  • THRIVE: Upcoming 2017 Men's Health Forum Focuses On Prostate Cancer

    THRIVE: Upcoming 2017 Men's Health Forum Focuses On Prostate Cancer

    Tuesday, April 4 2017 6:38 PM EDT2017-04-04 22:38:22 GMT

    The men's health forum is designed to reach an audience that doesn't necessarily pay as close attention to their health.  

    The men's health forum is designed to reach an audience that doesn't necessarily pay as close attention to their health.  

  • THRIVE: Nutrition Importance When Working Out

    Tuesday, March 28 2017 11:42 PM EDT2017-03-29 03:42:53 GMT

    Often times the importance of nutrition for fueling the body when exercising can be overlooked.

    Often times the importance of nutrition for fueling the body when exercising can be overlooked.

  • THRIVE: Treating Trauma With Brain Spotting

    THRIVE: Treating Trauma With Brain Spotting

    Thursday, March 23 2017 6:38 PM EDT2017-03-23 22:38:33 GMT

    Three different ingredients make something traumatic to an individual.  

    Three different ingredients make something traumatic to an individual.  

  • THRIVE: Cancer Risks From Tanning Beds

    THRIVE: Cancer Risks From Tanning Beds

    Tuesday, March 21 2017 6:38 PM EDT2017-03-21 22:38:05 GMT

     "Recently saw a statistic that tanning beds cause more than 400 thousand skin cancers in the us a year. Here in the clinic we see skin cancer every day," Mankato Clinic Dermatologist, Dr. Paul Bandelin said.  

     "Recently saw a statistic that tanning beds cause more than 400 thousand skin cancers in the us a year. Here in the clinic we see skin cancer every day," Mankato Clinic Dermatologist, Dr. Paul Bandelin said.  