Willmar Man Airlifted After Crash In Renville County

A Willmar man is airlifted following a crash involving a semi in Renville County.

It happened just after 7:30 a.m. yesterday.

The State Patrol says a vehicle driven by 24-year-old Dustin Lavoie, of Willmar, was northbound on Highway 71, when he crossed the center line and swiped a southbound semi before also hitting another vehicle.

Authorities say Lavoie was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash. He was airlifted to North Memorial with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the semi was not injured. The driver of the other vehicle involved suffered non-life threatening injuries, but was treated on scene.