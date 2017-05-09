New Ulm Man Facing Additional Sex Crime Charges

A 22-year-old New Ulm man is facing additional charges after another victim of sexual assault comes forward.

According to the criminal complaint, the victim says the assault happened in June of 2015 when she was 15–years–old. She says the assault occurred when Camacho, who was 19 at the time, was giving her a ride from Mankato to Albert Lea to meet her boyfriend.

Camacho was initially charged last month with 17 felony counts ranging from Criminal Sexual Conduct in the first degree to Engaging in Prostitution with a Minor.

He now faces additional felony charges of criminal sexual conduct, and two counts of prostitution.

New Ulm Police have identified and interviewed at least five juvenile victims ranging in age from 15 to 17 years old.