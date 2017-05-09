Allina Health Restricts Visitor Guidelines Following Measles Outbreak

Allina Health facilities across Minnesota are restricting visitor guidelines in response to the measles outbreak across the state.

As of yesterday there have been 48 confirmed cases of measles in Minnesota.

In order to protect staff, patients and visitors...Allina Health is asking all patients under the age of five not to visit the hospital unless they are seeking medical attention.

All children under 10 are required to wear a mask while in Allina Health Hospitals and clinics.

Anyone with a cough or sore throat is also asked to wear a mask while at the hospital.

All Mom Baby and birth center visitors will also be screened for wellness.