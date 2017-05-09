DFL Candidate Eyeing Paulsen's Congressional Seat

A businessman who's an heir to a major liquor company is planning a run for Congress.

Dean Phillips says he'll soon officially launch his DFL campaign for the seat held by Republican Rep. Erik Paulsen. The 48-year-old Phillips says he started to think about getting into politics after the last election.

Phillips recently sold his successful gelato brand, Talenti, to Unilever. He says that his business acumen will help him do well in Congress. His great-great grandfather founded Phillips Distilling Co. in 1912 and his family built the business into a major spirits company.

The Third Congressional District encompasses western Hennepin County suburbs. Paulsen has comfortably won re-election in recent years, most recently over former state Sen. Terri Bonoff.