County Road 14 Reconstruction Begins May 15

County Road 14 between County Road 4 and County Road 10, in Medo Township, will be closed for reconstruction beginning the week of May 15 Drivers should expect this portion of County Road 14 to be closed until fall. Motorists are encouraged to find alternate routes.

This 3.6 mile project includes re-grading to widen shoulders and realign curves, replacing centerline and drainage pipes within the right of way, placing new gravel base and paving a new bituminous pavement over the entire project.

For concerns, contact the Blue Earth County Public Works Department at (507) 304-4025.