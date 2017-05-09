KEYC - Lawsuit Accuses Minnesota Bishop Of Suppressing Abuse Report

Lawsuit Accuses Minnesota Bishop Of Suppressing Abuse Report

Posted: Updated:
By Kelsey Barchenger
Connect
A man who says he was abused by a priest 46 years ago is suing Bishop Michael Hoeppner and the Diocese of Crookston in Minnesota, alleging the bishop coerced him into signing a document saying the abuse never happened.
    The lawsuit says Ronald Vasek was exploring whether to become a deacon in 2010 when he reported the abuse to Hoeppner. He says the bishop advised him not to tell anyone. It also alleges Hoeppner suppressed his report by threatening to make it hard for him to become a deacon, and threatening Vasek's son's career as a priest.
    Attorney Jeff Anderson says it's the first time a U.S. bishop has been sued individually for coercion.
    The diocese's vicar general, Monsignor Michael Foltz, did not immediately return a call seeking comment.

  • Thrive: Eat, Move, SleepMore>>

  • THRIVE: Less Invasive Bunion Surgery

    THRIVE: Less Invasive Bunion Surgery

    Wednesday, May 3 2017 6:52 PM EDT2017-05-03 22:52:09 GMT

    A bunion is a bump on your big toe where a normal bone changes position to become more prominent or stick out. 

    A bunion is a bump on your big toe where a normal bone changes position to become more prominent or stick out. 

  • THRIVE: Maintaining Behavioral Changes

    THRIVE: Maintaining Behavioral Changes

    Thursday, April 27 2017 6:51 PM EDT2017-04-27 22:51:58 GMT

    Whether it has to do with working out or dieting, making a life change can be difficult enough in itself, but maintaining that behavior change forever is the hardest part.

    Whether it has to do with working out or dieting, making a life change can be difficult enough in itself, but maintaining that behavior change forever is the hardest part.

  • THRIVE: Maintaining Sleep Schedule

    THRIVE: Maintaining Sleep Schedule

    Thursday, April 20 2017 9:35 PM EDT2017-04-21 01:35:10 GMT

    Maintaining steady sleep schedule with ways to fall asleep without using medication.

    Maintaining steady sleep schedule with ways to fall asleep without using medication.

  • THRIVE: Prostate Cancer Screenings

    THRIVE: Prostate Cancer Screenings

    Thursday, April 6 2017 6:38 PM EDT2017-04-06 22:38:46 GMT

     The men's health forum coming up on April 11 brings health awareness to men.. Focusing in on prostate cancer at this year's event. 

     The men's health forum coming up on April 11 brings health awareness to men.. Focusing in on prostate cancer at this year's event. 

  • THRIVE: Upcoming 2017 Men's Health Forum Focuses On Prostate Cancer

    THRIVE: Upcoming 2017 Men's Health Forum Focuses On Prostate Cancer

    Tuesday, April 4 2017 6:38 PM EDT2017-04-04 22:38:22 GMT

    The men's health forum is designed to reach an audience that doesn't necessarily pay as close attention to their health.  

    The men's health forum is designed to reach an audience that doesn't necessarily pay as close attention to their health.  

  • THRIVE: Nutrition Importance When Working Out

    Tuesday, March 28 2017 11:42 PM EDT2017-03-29 03:42:53 GMT

    Often times the importance of nutrition for fueling the body when exercising can be overlooked.

    Often times the importance of nutrition for fueling the body when exercising can be overlooked.

  • THRIVE: Treating Trauma With Brain Spotting

    THRIVE: Treating Trauma With Brain Spotting

    Thursday, March 23 2017 6:38 PM EDT2017-03-23 22:38:33 GMT

    Three different ingredients make something traumatic to an individual.  

    Three different ingredients make something traumatic to an individual.  

  • THRIVE: Cancer Risks From Tanning Beds

    THRIVE: Cancer Risks From Tanning Beds

    Tuesday, March 21 2017 6:38 PM EDT2017-03-21 22:38:05 GMT

     "Recently saw a statistic that tanning beds cause more than 400 thousand skin cancers in the us a year. Here in the clinic we see skin cancer every day," Mankato Clinic Dermatologist, Dr. Paul Bandelin said.  

     "Recently saw a statistic that tanning beds cause more than 400 thousand skin cancers in the us a year. Here in the clinic we see skin cancer every day," Mankato Clinic Dermatologist, Dr. Paul Bandelin said.  