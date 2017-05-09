State Patrol Offering Second Career Pathway

If you're looking for a career move, you're in luck. The Minnesota State Patrol is accepting applications.



The Patrol's Law Enforcement Training Opportunity program allows those with no previous law enforcement experience with at least a two-year degree to apply.

After being accepted, the State Patrol provides the education necessary to become a licensed peace officer in the state.

That's followed by the State Patrol Academy.

The LETO program started five years ago. Through it, more than 65 people have gone on to become troopers.



Minnesota State Patrol Sgt. Troy Christianson said, "We like this program because there's a lot of qualified people in different professions that would become good State Troopers and that's what we want. The most qualified, best people we can find and that's why we're using this recruiting method."



A former teacher, banker and grocery store manager are just some of the backgrounds of individuals in this program.

Applications are being accepted through May 26.

Link: https://dps.mn.gov/divisions/msp/join-the-state-patrol/trooper-careers/Pages/leto-program-information.aspx

https://dps.mn.gov/divisions/msp/Pages/default.aspx

--KEYC News 12