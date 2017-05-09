KEYC - Mayo in Rochester Now Offering Gender Reassignment Surgery

Mayo in Rochester Now Offering Gender Reassignment Surgery

By Ashley Hanley, Reporter
Mayo Clinic says its surgeons have performed the first gender reassignment surgery in Rochester.

Doctors helped Michael Keller of Rochester transition to Marisa Ann Bella in a nearly six-hour procedure. The 1980 Rochester Lourdes graduate was one of the first patients to enroll in Mayo's Transgender and Intersex Specialty Care Clinic when it opened more than two years ago.

54-year-old Bella underwent hormonal therapy, facial feminization and breast augmentation before having the reassignment surgery on Feb. 24.

Mayo Clinic says planning and preparation for offering reassignment surgery began four years ago.

-KEYC News 12

