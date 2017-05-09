Dayton Criticizes GOP for Pushing Bills

Gov. Mark Dayton is criticizing Republican legislative leaders for moving forward on several budget bills without reaching broad agreement with him on an overall deal.

The governor and caucus leaders had been meeting over the past week to resolve differences over how to spend a $1.65 billion budget surplus. But on Tuesday, Republicans began taking steps to send their preferred budget bills to the governor rather than continue talks.

The Democratic governor says Republicans are doubling down on their original bills without compromising.

Rep. Greg Davids, the Republican who chairs the House Tax Committee, says if Dayton doesn't sign the House bill, "a lot of Minnesotans will lose." But House Speaker Kurt Daudt says there's still time for things to come together.

One key difference is tax relief. Republicans want roughly $1.1 billion in cuts, while Dayton has proposed $300 million.

8:10 a.m.

Republicans who control the Legislature are preparing to challenge Gov. Mark Dayton over the budget.

The two sides have been meeting privately for a week to hash out their different visions for the next two-year budget. But the GOP appeared to reverse course Monday night, taking steps to send the Democratic governor their own budget proposals.

The maneuver puts the Legislature on a collision course with just two weeks remaining in session. Dayton has criticized the GOP budget as too slim and suggested he may veto several bills. He's outlined a roughly $46 billion package, while Republicans have assembled nearly $45 billion in spending with more than $1 billion in tax cuts.

Legislative leaders shed little light on their plans Monday, when House Speaker Kurt Daudt said negotiations were progressing.

