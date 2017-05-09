Now I Lay Me Down To Sleep Provides Free Remembrance Photos Of Babies

"I heard about it from the nurses in the hospital after I had my stillborn baby," Mother, Carrie Pederson said.



Now I Lay Me Down To Sleep is an international group of volunteers who provide free remembrance portraits of babies who will never go home from the hospital.



"We provide the families with a CD of the images from their session. It's no obligation, it's free, we just do it as a service for them and we deliver those images in a timely manner for them," Area Coordinator, Sherry Schultze said.



"The grieving process. It doesn't have a time frame. The moments that were captured by the photographer are one time only. It's the only thing I have so it's just that much more special to me," Pederson said.



The service turns a hidden pain into portraits that brings healing to a family.



"I can show my kids so they know they had a sister that's just not with us. She's still a part of our family so she hangs on the wall with the rest of our pictures," Pederson said.



Now I Lay Me Down To Sleep has nearly 1700 active photographers around the world, reaches every state in the United States, and 40 countries worldwide.



"It can impact you for the rest of your life. I believe wholeheartedly that I feel honored to be asked into those hospitals with those families and to see the impact that it's had on those families forever. It's changed my life. It has changed other photographer's lives as well," Schultze said.



Volunteer photographers are always needed to serve families.

For more information or to volunteer visit www.nowilaymedowntosleep.org/volunteer

Now I Lay Me Down To Sleep is holding their second annual remembrance walk in Stillwater MN on September 9th.

Whether or not you've used their services, it's a walk to bring people together.

