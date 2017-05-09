Allina Health Takes Precautions To Prevent Spread Of Measles

Minnesota is facing its worst measles outbreak in decades.

While most of the cases are in the metro, one health care system throughout the state is taking precautionary measures.

As of May 9, the Minnesota Department of Health has confirmed 50 cases of measles in Minnesota in 2017.

That's the most in the last two decades.

So far, those cases have been centralized in the Twin Cities area.

Allina Health New Ulm Medical Center Director of Operations Carisa Buegler said, "There have been no confirmed cases according to the Department of Health of measles in Brown County or in our area. There have been some confirmed cases in other areas within the Allina Health System."

With the number of cases in Minnesota, Allina Health announced new guidelines this week for visitors to all their hospitals and clinics throughout the state.

The steps are meant to help protect patients, visitors and staff at their facilities, especially the young.

Buegler said, "We are encouraging children who are under the age of five also to not visit patients while they're in the hospitals. We can make exceptions for that."

The guidelines say kids under the age of ten will also need to wear a mask.

According to MDH, most of the measles cases have been reported in minors.

Patients to the hospitals and clinics are also encouraged to wear masks.

These steps by Allina Health are common when it comes to dealing with outbreaks including the flu, taking steps they say protects the health of their entire community.

Buegler said, "Allina has always chosen to be proactive. What are the actions that we could take to help prevent the spread within the area the outbreak is, in addition to prevent the spread to reaching other regions as well."

The Department of Heath says the best prevention against measles is the two doses of Measles, Mumps and Rubella, or the MMR vaccine.

--KEYC News 12