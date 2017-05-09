Teen Enters Plea Deal In Madelia Burglary Case

A Sleepy Eye teen makes a plea deal in connection with a Madelia burglary that led to the death of another suspect back in January.

Kyle Thomas Nason entered an Alford plea to one count of 2nd degree burglary.

A charge of first degree burglary was dismissed.

Nason was one of three teens who were fired upon by 65-year-old David Pettersen as they fled his property in a vehicle during a reported home invasion.

19-year-old Nicolas Embertson died from his injuries.

Last week, Cornelius Ayers Jr. Ayers entered a guilty plea to the lesser of two burglary charges he faces.

Sentencing for both is set for June 13th.



