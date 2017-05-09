KEYC - Kennedy Elementary Kids Learning The Rules Of The Road

Kennedy Elementary Kids Learning The Rules Of The Road

By Tom Clements, Weekend Meteorologist
MANKATO, Minn -

Students at Kennedy Elementary in Mankato were learning about the rules the road as they hop on their bikes and ride.

It's all part of the "Walk, Bike, Fun" pedestrian and bicycle safety curriculum.

It's a two–part class designed specifically for Minnesota schools.

Part one is in the classroom, where the students learn about potential hazards to traveling, and part two is out on the blacktop on actual bikes.

MnDOT and The Bike Alliance of Minnesota helped develop the program, which teaches kids everything from bike maintenance to bike safety and even the proper hand signals while riding.

"We're good at teaching kids basketball, football, and baseball which are all great, but biking and walking, especially as a mode of transportation, is something children can use throughout their life, and it will promote healthier communities, and fitter kids, which we've been fighting a childhood obesity epidemic for some time, and I think that was the goal. To get more kids active in other ways of transportation besides jumping in the car and riding somewhere," said Jed Chronic of the Greater Mankato Bike Walk Advocates.

Organizers would like to remind you that Bike and walk to school day is Wednesday, May 10th.

Kids and parents are encouraged to bike together to get to school.
 

