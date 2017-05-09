Fabulous At 50 +

Back for its 13th year, the "50 plus Lifestyle Expo" was held at The Verizon Center in Mankato Tuesday afternoon.

The Expo was created specifically for Baby Boomers and Seniors to explore options and resources available for retirement, learn about new products and services.

Over 100 vendors handed out information and showed opportunities aimed towards adults aged 50 plus... to increase their awareness of opportunities for a healthier, happier, and more active adult lifestyle.

Zoomba and pickleball were some of the big draws.

"This sport is the fastest growing sport in the US and it's really grown in Mankato. Gone from hardly anybody to almost 100 members in our pickleball association and it's a very addictive sport," said John Sandry of the Mankato Area Pickleball Association.

"Yes! I do think that there is a need in the community to grow The activity level in the 50+ community, so I think this is a great way for people to grow their knowledge of that," said Verizon Center events coordinator Courtney Werpy.

This was the only day for the expo, but plans are already in the works for next year's 50+ lifestyle expo.