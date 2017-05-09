Some Quick Patching Of Potholes On Highway 14

A lane and on-ramp closure for Highway 14 eastbound near Victory Drive, as crews do a little emergency pothole repair.



The closures and slow down to 40 miles per hour for the minor fix came because of the dangerous location:

The section in between the on ramp and the right lane.



The extra danger was offset with a state trooper stationed at the worksite, to clamp down on speeders.

The spur of the moment repair of the decayed section of road happened because the nearby bituminous plant finally opened up.

That interchange was built in the 1970s, and will require more work in the near future, and an overhaul next summer.

-- KEYC News 12.