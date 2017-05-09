KEYC - Preventing Heart Disease in Young Adults and Children

Preventing Heart Disease in Young Adults and Children

Posted: Updated:
MANKATO, Minn. -

High blood pressure, cholesterol and obesity are no longer just concerns for older adults.
 
Just like with adults, diet and exercise are key components to preventing heart disease within children.
 
"For those 2 and above it's really important that we're really getting 60 minutes of activity a day or more, really limiting screen time, staying active, getting involved in things like sports, after school programs all that's really good," Nurse Practitioner with Mayo Clinic Health Systems Lauren Havens said.
 
As far as diet, sticking to the USDA's food plate will help kids and teens make healthy choices.

"Be really conscious about eating vegetables, fruits are also very important and then our lean meats and proteins so chicken, turkey, fish those are all really, really important. Low fat dairy products moving to 1% in skim milk is really good and whole grains," Havens said.
 
A sneaky contributor to weight gain is sugar. It can show up in just about anything but minimizing fruit juices is a great first step at cutting it out.
 
"There are a lot of things we can prevent and do to make sure we're staying heart healthy, one of those things is getting in for your regular physicals, well-child checks all that is very important. At those visits we're checking your blood pressure we're making sure you're not over weight, we're discussing ways to help you be better at those things. Also looking at your cholesterol, lipid screenings, checking of blood glucose to make sure you're not diabetic. Those are all screenings that are available and good to talk about with your provider and when it's appropriate for you," Havens added.
 
Getting your health on track can be a challenge but taking it on as a family can make it easier.
 
"Let your kids have choices let them be a part of meal planning, grocery shopping that's all very important and sets you up for good habits later on," Havens said.
 
Talk with your provider about what is appropriate for you and your family.

--KEYC News 12

  • Thrive: Eat, Move, SleepMore>>

  • THRIVE: School Snack Carts

    THRIVE: School Snack Carts

    Tuesday, May 9 2017 5:24 PM EDT2017-05-09 21:24:57 GMT
     Participating area schools are utilizing a snack cart in the morning to help keep kids on track.  "A hungry student is a student that might have trouble focusing on their schoolwork, concentrating in the classroom. There might be behavior issues, trouble learning so this is just kind of a morning snack to hold them over until lunch," ISD 77/Mankato Clinic Foundation, Kelsey Rounds said.  The snack carts are brought to the hallways around 9:30 in the morning. ...
     Participating area schools are utilizing a snack cart in the morning to help keep kids on track.  "A hungry student is a student that might have trouble focusing on their schoolwork, concentrating in the classroom. There might be behavior issues, trouble learning so this is just kind of a morning snack to hold them over until lunch," ISD 77/Mankato Clinic Foundation, Kelsey Rounds said.  The snack carts are brought to the hallways around 9:30 in the morning. ...

  • THRIVE: Less Invasive Bunion Surgery

    THRIVE: Less Invasive Bunion Surgery

    Wednesday, May 3 2017 6:52 PM EDT2017-05-03 22:52:09 GMT

    A bunion is a bump on your big toe where a normal bone changes position to become more prominent or stick out. 

    A bunion is a bump on your big toe where a normal bone changes position to become more prominent or stick out. 

  • THRIVE: Maintaining Behavioral Changes

    THRIVE: Maintaining Behavioral Changes

    Thursday, April 27 2017 6:51 PM EDT2017-04-27 22:51:58 GMT

    Whether it has to do with working out or dieting, making a life change can be difficult enough in itself, but maintaining that behavior change forever is the hardest part.

    Whether it has to do with working out or dieting, making a life change can be difficult enough in itself, but maintaining that behavior change forever is the hardest part.

  • THRIVE: Maintaining Sleep Schedule

    THRIVE: Maintaining Sleep Schedule

    Thursday, April 20 2017 9:35 PM EDT2017-04-21 01:35:10 GMT

    Maintaining steady sleep schedule with ways to fall asleep without using medication.

    Maintaining steady sleep schedule with ways to fall asleep without using medication.

  • THRIVE: Prostate Cancer Screenings

    THRIVE: Prostate Cancer Screenings

    Thursday, April 6 2017 6:38 PM EDT2017-04-06 22:38:46 GMT

     The men's health forum coming up on April 11 brings health awareness to men.. Focusing in on prostate cancer at this year's event. 

     The men's health forum coming up on April 11 brings health awareness to men.. Focusing in on prostate cancer at this year's event. 

  • THRIVE: Upcoming 2017 Men's Health Forum Focuses On Prostate Cancer

    THRIVE: Upcoming 2017 Men's Health Forum Focuses On Prostate Cancer

    Tuesday, April 4 2017 6:38 PM EDT2017-04-04 22:38:22 GMT

    The men's health forum is designed to reach an audience that doesn't necessarily pay as close attention to their health.  

    The men's health forum is designed to reach an audience that doesn't necessarily pay as close attention to their health.  

  • THRIVE: Nutrition Importance When Working Out

    Tuesday, March 28 2017 11:42 PM EDT2017-03-29 03:42:53 GMT

    Often times the importance of nutrition for fueling the body when exercising can be overlooked.

    Often times the importance of nutrition for fueling the body when exercising can be overlooked.

  • THRIVE: Treating Trauma With Brain Spotting

    THRIVE: Treating Trauma With Brain Spotting

    Thursday, March 23 2017 6:38 PM EDT2017-03-23 22:38:33 GMT

    Three different ingredients make something traumatic to an individual.  

    Three different ingredients make something traumatic to an individual.  