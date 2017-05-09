KEYC - Mankato West Baseball Tops East Tuesday

Mankato West Baseball Tops East Tuesday

By Rob Clark, Reporter
The Mankato East baseball team played host to their cross town rival Mankato West Scarlets. 

Scarlets blank the Cougars 12-0. 

West's Michael Middelkamp throws a 2-hit complete game shutout. 

Rob Meidl hits for the cycle, goes 5-5 with 2 HR's, a single, double, and triple with 7 RBI's. 

