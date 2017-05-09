KEYC - Mankato Lacrosse Moves to 7-2

Mankato Lacrosse Moves to 7-2

Posted: Updated:
By Rob Clark, Reporter
Connect

The Mankato girls lacrosse team played host to the Rochester John Marshall Rockets Tuesday night. 

Mankato wins 11-10.

Ireland Olson scores five goals in the victory. 

--KEYC News 12