Le Sueur Man Pleads Guilty To Killing Friend's Grandfather

A Le Sueur man who has pleaded guilty to killing his friend's grandfather says he hid in the victim's basement for two days before he stabbed him.

Twenty-four-year-old Nathan Foth said he heard voices while he hid in a basement closet, but was no longer hearing them when he decided to kill 74-year-old Allen Retzer. In court Tuesday, Foth entered the plea to second-degree murder.

Foth said he stole a gun case, credit cards, money and a van after killing Retzer last July. Sentencing is scheduled for July 14.