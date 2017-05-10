Faribault Teen Injured In Rice County Car Accident

A 16-year-old Faribault teen is injured in an accident yesterday in Rice County.

It happened just before 4 yesterday afternoon.

The State Patrol says a vehicle driven by 22-year-old Jose Castillo, of Faribault, was entering Highway 60 from a park entrance near Dalton Avenue. Castillo entered the path of an eastbound vehicle driven by 59-year-old Kenneth Krenz, of Faribault,

Krenz and Castillo were not injured. Castillo’s passenger, 16-year-old Jackeline Ochoa, of Faribault, was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening leg injuries.