GOP Presses On With Budget Bills Destined For Dayton's Veto

Minnesota's Republican Legislature is pressing on with budget bills that Gov. Mark Dayton has promised to veto.

The Republican-Controlled House and Senate passed a handful of budget bills Tuesday evening after backing away from negotiations with the Democratic governor. It's an effort to pressure Dayton to move their way with more in tax cuts and less spending on government programs.

The Legislature planned to hold final votes on the reminder of the budget bills on Wednesday. Democrats have called the maneuver a waste of time that would be better spent at the bargaining table.

Lawmakers are running out of time to finalize a deal with Dayton on a new, two-year budget. Their deadline is May 22.