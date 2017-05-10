Waseca Teen Facing Adult Criminal Sexual Conduct Charge

A Waseca teen is now facing adult criminal sexual conduct charges after a Blue Earth County court ruling.

The County Attorney's office says the request was granted on Friday to prosecute Jack Zimmerman as an adult.

Zimmerman was originally charged as a juvenile in October.

He'll face the same charges of 1st degree criminal sexual conduct and disruptive intoxication.

According to the criminal complaint, Zimmerman, who was then 17 years old, invited several people to his parent's house September 30th.

A female told investigators she had blacked out from drinking and woke up twice through the night while Zimmerman was sexually assaulting her.

She was taken to the hospital with several injuries including bite marks, bruises and cuts.

