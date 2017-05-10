Home Destroyed By Fire In Estherville

A house is destroyed by fire yesterday in Emmet County.

Firefighters were called to the home on 17th Place in Estherville just after 7:30 a.m.

The house was fully engulfed when crews arrived.

The two people that live in the home were able to escape without injury.

Firefighters battled the fire for about three hours and say the house is a total loss. Cost of damage hasn't been determined.

The cause remains under investigation.