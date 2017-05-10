More Than 150 Minnesota Schools Part of National Bike to School Day

It looked more like the start of the Tour de France on streets around Mankato this morning, as students took part in National Bike to School Day.

More than 150 schools registered across Minnesota to ride or walk to school along with parents, teachers and community leaders.

Bike to School Day is part of the Minnesota Department of Transportation's Safe Routes to School program, which focuses on getting more students safely walking and bicycling to school.

Bike ride chaperone Brandon Knudsvig says, "I think it's just great to see so many people getting out. You know it's beautiful weather, but I don't ever remember seeing this many people out riding. It's awesome to see such a good turnout. It gets kids active thinking about other ways of getting around town."

The day encourages a nationwide bike-focused celebration for students.

May is also National Bike Month.

