10th Homicide This Year Being Investigated In St. Paul

St. Paul police are investigating a fatal shooting on the city's north side.

Officers responded to a report of shots fired about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, but found no victims. A short time later, a man suffering from a gunshot wound was brought to Regions Hospital in a private vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The victim has not been identified. No suspects are in custody.

Ten people are victims of homicides in St. Paul this year.