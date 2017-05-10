MIDDAY EXPERT: Preparing Your Air Conditioning Unit For Summer

Wade Cordes with Ahrens Heating and Cooling, Inc, out of New Ulm joined KEYC News 12 this Midday to talk about preparing your air conditioner for summertime. Cordes spoke about why it's so important to prepare your air conditioner for efficiency before you turn it on for the summer. Once the unit is on, there are also some things you'll want to watch out for to keep it running smoothly.