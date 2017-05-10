Prep Athlete: Anna Lux

The Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s softball team is off to a 14-2 start this season, and it all begins with the pitching of number 10.



Senior Anna Lux brings experience and leadership to the Knights squad.

The righty's been starting since her freshman year developing into an all–around pitcher.



"She's always been strong, but I think since the year's have gone one, she's gotten faster and more accurate. It's fun to watch her grow up and develop as a pitcher," said Ali Beltz, St. Mary's junior.



"Definitely a lot faster, my mechanics have gotten more sound, I've developed more pitches that I can throw, and take advantage of batters and find their weaknesses," said Lux, prep athlete.

Entering this week, Lux's record is 36–11 with a career ERA of 2.90 and 238 strikeouts.



"She's a great leader, I'd say pitching wise, she's probably one of the strongest pitchers I've seen, playing with her since I was little, and just being confident and a leader, she brings everyone down to where they need to be, and sets the tone," said Jody Hansen, St. Mary's junior.



"She has grown immensely in regards to knowing how to talk to the team and be that leader they need on and off the field, and she knows if she gets down that's going to bring the rest of the group down, so she's gotten a lot better in regards to being in the circle and saying okay I take it as it comes, I have to shake it off and move on to the next one," said Wendy Owens, St. Mary's head coach.

But she's also helped herself out offensively posting a batting average of .448 with 5 home runs.

Her leadership and dominance on the mound is why Lux is our KEYC Scheels All Sports Girls Prep Athlete of the Week.