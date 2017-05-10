Level 3 Predatory Offender Meeting Held in Le Sueur County

The Le Sueur County Sheriff's office is notifying the public that a Level 3 predatory offender will be moving to rural Cordova Township.

35–year–old Brian Joseph Miller was recently released from the Scott County Jail.

There will be a Community Notification meeting on Thursday, May 18 at 6 p.m.

It will be at the 4–H Family Center at the Le Sueur County Fairgrounds in Le Center.

Sheriff Brett Mason says it is important to remember that Miller is not wanted by law enforcement and has served his sentence.

The meeting he says is not to create fear but to enhance the safety of the public.

-KEYC News 12