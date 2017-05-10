Woman Sentenced to Time Served, Probation for Sexual Conduct with 9-Year-Old

A Saint James woman is sentenced to time served and 10 years' probation for engaging in sexual conduct with a 9-year-old.

19 year old Kaitlyn Jo Gleason entered an Alford Plea to 2nd degree criminal sexual conduct last month.

A first degree charge was dismissed in the plea deal.

According to the criminal complaint, a witness saw Gleason, who was 18 at the time, engaged in sexual conduct with the child while in the woods along a local trail.

The judge gave Gleason credit for 41 days' time served in jail, and imposed a $2000 fine.

Conditions of her probation include: registering as a predatory offender, getting a psychological evaluation and undergoing any treatment recommended.

She also can't have any contact with minors without permission of her probation agent.

If Gleason completes the terms of her probation, the conviction will become a misdemeanor on her record.

--- KEYC News 12