Human Remains Found During Search for Missing Sandstone Man

The Pine County Sheriff's Office says a group conducting a search for a missing man discovered human remains in a remote area.

Authorities say the group United Legacy was conducting a search last weekend for information relating to 22-year-old Kenneth "Scott" Kleppen, who was last seen in March 2015.

Kleppen, of Sandstone, went missing after losing his job and leaving a note to his parents about finding happiness. His vehicle was found at Robinson Park in Pine County.

The remains were transported to the Midwest Medical Examiner's office for analysis. No foul play is suspected.

-KEYC News 12