Gabe's Story: A Perfectly Matched and Life-Saving Friendship

The friendship for the Sandmanns and Speckels began three years ago when an Early Childhood Family Education program brought them together.

That's where the Sandmanns learned about then 3–year–old Gabe Speckel's condition when he couldn't eat the snack provided.

"One kidney quit at birth and the other kidney is trying to struggle and grow so we've been able to do it with diet and modifications and some medicine and now maybe about a year ago he moved into stage four failure," Gabe's mother, Martha Speckel, said.

Left with only one option, the entire family was tested in hopes of being the perfect match.

"I'm the wrong blood type to begin with. Martha's the right blood type but she had too many antigens for Gabe," Gabe's father, John Speckel, said.

When Justin Sandmann heard the news, something inside told him he had to give it a shot.

"I thought you know, why not just get tested. If I get tested, I'll find out and I kind of started the process for me," donor, Justin Sandmann, said.

"We got the news not from Justin due to patient confidentiality. Our care provider at the University of Minnesota called us to let us know she had found a donor that matched perfect. And I just said I know who it is. Its Justin because we hadn't had anyone else tested that wasn't family that hadn't told us they weren't a match so we knew right away it was him," Martha Speckel said.

But the perfect match was no shock to Justin as he had a gut feeling from the beginning that it just felt right.

"I almost would've been disappointed or I missed an intuition there if I had heard differently," Sandmann said.

And this act of kindness is turning the friendship into a special bond they will forever cherish.

"Just his selfless giving of a piece of him. It's a big sacrifice for their family to help us and just the whole community support is just really amazing," Martha Speckel said.

But to Justin this big decision just made a lot of sense.

"You've got Gabe who needs a kidney and would eventually go on dialysis without one and me who can just function perfectly normal with one," Sandmann said.

The transplant has been set for May 17.

