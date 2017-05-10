KEYC - Gabe's Story: A Perfectly Matched and Life-Saving Friendship

Gabe's Story: A Perfectly Matched and Life-Saving Friendship

Posted: Updated:
MANKATO , MINN. -

The friendship for the Sandmanns and Speckels began three years ago when an Early Childhood Family Education program brought them together.

That's where the Sandmanns learned about then 3–year–old Gabe Speckel's condition when he couldn't eat the snack provided.

"One kidney quit at birth and the other kidney is trying to struggle and grow so we've been able to do it with diet and modifications and some medicine and now maybe about a year ago he moved into stage four failure," Gabe's mother, Martha Speckel, said.

Left with only one option, the entire family was tested in hopes of being the perfect match.

"I'm the wrong blood type to begin with. Martha's the right blood type but she had too many antigens for Gabe," Gabe's father, John Speckel, said.

When Justin Sandmann heard the news, something inside told him he had to give it a shot.

"I thought you know, why not just get tested. If I get tested, I'll find out and I kind of started the process for me," donor, Justin Sandmann, said.

"We got the news not from Justin due to patient confidentiality. Our care provider at the University of Minnesota called us to let us know she had found a donor that matched perfect. And I just said I know who it is. Its Justin because we hadn't had anyone else tested that wasn't family that hadn't told us they weren't a match so we knew right away it was him," Martha Speckel said.

But the perfect match was no shock to Justin as he had a gut feeling from the beginning that it just felt right.

"I almost would've been disappointed or I missed an intuition there if I had heard differently," Sandmann said.

And this act of kindness is turning the friendship into a special bond they will forever cherish.

"Just his selfless giving of a piece of him. It's a big sacrifice for their family to help us and just the whole community support is just really amazing," Martha Speckel said.

But to Justin this big decision just made a lot of sense.

"You've got Gabe who needs a kidney and would eventually go on dialysis without one and me who can just function perfectly normal with one," Sandmann said.

The transplant has been set for May 17.

--KEYC News 12

  • Thrive: Eat, Move, SleepMore>>

  • THRIVE: School Snack Carts

    THRIVE: School Snack Carts

    Tuesday, May 9 2017 11:39 PM EDT2017-05-10 03:39:04 GMT

     Participating area schools are utilizing a snack cart in the morning to help keep kids on track.  "A hungry student is a student that might have trouble focusing on their schoolwork, concentrating in the classroom. There might be behavior issues, trouble learning so this is just kind of a morning snack to hold them over until lunch," ISD 77/Mankato Clinic Foundation, Kelsey Rounds said.  The snack carts are brought to the hallways around 9:30 in the morning.

     Participating area schools are utilizing a snack cart in the morning to help keep kids on track.  "A hungry student is a student that might have trouble focusing on their schoolwork, concentrating in the classroom. There might be behavior issues, trouble learning so this is just kind of a morning snack to hold them over until lunch," ISD 77/Mankato Clinic Foundation, Kelsey Rounds said.  The snack carts are brought to the hallways around 9:30 in the morning.

  • THRIVE: Less Invasive Bunion Surgery

    THRIVE: Less Invasive Bunion Surgery

    Wednesday, May 3 2017 6:52 PM EDT2017-05-03 22:52:09 GMT

    A bunion is a bump on your big toe where a normal bone changes position to become more prominent or stick out. 

    A bunion is a bump on your big toe where a normal bone changes position to become more prominent or stick out. 

  • THRIVE: Maintaining Behavioral Changes

    THRIVE: Maintaining Behavioral Changes

    Thursday, April 27 2017 6:51 PM EDT2017-04-27 22:51:58 GMT

    Whether it has to do with working out or dieting, making a life change can be difficult enough in itself, but maintaining that behavior change forever is the hardest part.

    Whether it has to do with working out or dieting, making a life change can be difficult enough in itself, but maintaining that behavior change forever is the hardest part.

  • THRIVE: Maintaining Sleep Schedule

    THRIVE: Maintaining Sleep Schedule

    Thursday, April 20 2017 9:35 PM EDT2017-04-21 01:35:10 GMT

    Maintaining steady sleep schedule with ways to fall asleep without using medication.

    Maintaining steady sleep schedule with ways to fall asleep without using medication.

  • THRIVE: Prostate Cancer Screenings

    THRIVE: Prostate Cancer Screenings

    Thursday, April 6 2017 6:38 PM EDT2017-04-06 22:38:46 GMT

     The men's health forum coming up on April 11 brings health awareness to men.. Focusing in on prostate cancer at this year's event. 

     The men's health forum coming up on April 11 brings health awareness to men.. Focusing in on prostate cancer at this year's event. 

  • THRIVE: Upcoming 2017 Men's Health Forum Focuses On Prostate Cancer

    THRIVE: Upcoming 2017 Men's Health Forum Focuses On Prostate Cancer

    Tuesday, April 4 2017 6:38 PM EDT2017-04-04 22:38:22 GMT

    The men's health forum is designed to reach an audience that doesn't necessarily pay as close attention to their health.  

    The men's health forum is designed to reach an audience that doesn't necessarily pay as close attention to their health.  

  • THRIVE: Nutrition Importance When Working Out

    Tuesday, March 28 2017 11:42 PM EDT2017-03-29 03:42:53 GMT

    Often times the importance of nutrition for fueling the body when exercising can be overlooked.

    Often times the importance of nutrition for fueling the body when exercising can be overlooked.

  • THRIVE: Treating Trauma With Brain Spotting

    THRIVE: Treating Trauma With Brain Spotting

    Thursday, March 23 2017 6:38 PM EDT2017-03-23 22:38:33 GMT

    Three different ingredients make something traumatic to an individual.  

    Three different ingredients make something traumatic to an individual.  