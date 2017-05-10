National Women's Build Week with Habitat for Humanity

Habitat for Humanity is hosting their 10th annual National Women Build Week. One volunteer has been participating in Women's Build Week for more than 5 years!



The purpose of Women's Build is not to exclude men, but to break stereotypes and empower women by including them in the building of a brand new home.



"Three percent of construction workers are women. So women are interested in learning trades, and they're out here having fun today, and learning," Julie Schmillen, Habitat for Humanity Executive Director said.



More than 300 Habitat for Humanity locations across the U.S. are taking part in Women's Build week.

That means more than 17 thousand women are stepping up and helping out at a construction site!



"You know, it's not intimidating really, to be with other women who have never done anything before like this either. So it's fun to get out and learn something," Tara Nelson said.



In honor of National Women's Build Week, Lowe's Heroes will donate $2 million to Habitat for Humanity. which means the South Central location will receive about $5 thousand dollars, money they'll use to buy more supplies so more women like Tara Nelson can be involved.



"I really like the, getting my hands dirty.. you know I have a desk job, so it's nice to have a different day," Nelson said.



This is Nelson's 5th time participating in Women's Build, and she strongly encourages other women to join her in the fight for affordable housing.



"It's fun to do it so, I'd encourage other women to come out and do it and help out. It's a lot of fun," Nelson said.



Habitat for Humanity has a family already selected to move into this house, which will be done in the next few weeks. But they're about to start a new home-building project, so they're looking for applicants to make that new space their home.

If you'd like to volunteer for Women's Build week, or any week, give Julie Schmillen a phone call at 507-388-2081.

--KEYC News 12.