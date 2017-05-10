Mankato East Providing Parents A Look At Counselors Roles

Education goes beyond administration and teachers, relying on support staff to help students find success.

School counselors play an important role supporting students as they navigate and work to succeed in their education.

Mankato East School Counselor Holly Evans said, "That they have someone who is their advocate within a school building. That we are here to work for them and whatever they need in that moment is important for students to known."

To help students and parents understand the work counselors provide, Mankato East High School completed a Student Personnel Accountability Report Card.

It's a continuous improvement document, explaining the support services to students with academic, career and personal-social needs and the impact they have.

Mankato East High School Counselor Heather Krause said, "This is a document that speaks to all support personnel that we have here at Mankato East as well as in our district. It's a good representation for us to share with families, to give them information on what we can do."

Earlier this month, the three counselors at Mankato East learned the Minnesota School Counselors Association selected them one of three schools in the state to be awarded for the Student Personnel Accountability Report Card.

Krause said, "We're very excited to have won this award this year and very thankful we were selected. Through a partnership with MSU and our interns, we put in a lot of time and energy."

But the award goes beyond recognizing a piece of paper, but the strides made at the school

Mankato East High School Counselor Andrew Vander Linden said, "Had a lot to do with data collection and being able to see what our student's needs are so that we can show on this document what we're doing in our work with students and what our students need in the future."

