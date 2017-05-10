MPR Goes Live From Mankato For 50th Anniversary

Minnesota Public Radio personalities are stepping out of the recording booth, going live from Mankato,

MPR is celebrating their 50th Anniversary this year, and to thank their listeners and supports; they're broadcasting live throughout the day, May 10, from the KATO Ballroom.

The three services: MPR News, Classical MPR and the Current all had portions of their schedule go on air from Mankato featuring local guests.

The organization says they wanted to use their 50th anniversary as a way to go out into communities across the state and meet their listeners and supporters.

Director of MPR 50th Anniversary Ali Lozoff said, "They're seeing that Minnesota Public Radio is a statewide network, they're getting a chance to learn a little bit more about what we've done and what we want to do, and a little bit more about who we are and how thankful we are for what they've allowed us to do for the last 50 years."

This afternoon included Mankato native and longtime MPR host Gary Eichten on the mic.

The Current will be on the air from Mankato starting at 7 p.m. with the Suburbs.

The event is open and free to the public.

--KEYC News 12