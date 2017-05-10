Minnesota State Students Walk To The Capitol To Push For Higher Ed Funding

MSU, along with the other Minnesota State universities and colleges, is requesting $178 million in new funding from the Minnesota Legislature.

Today a group of students went that extra mile... more like one hundred miles... to make their case.



We caught up with the group of making their push for Minnesota State funding. They're called Students United, a non-profit representing the 70,000 students in the Minnesota State system.

They just finished a lunch with Senator Nick Frentz, who met them when they reached St. Paul.



There's a lot on the plate for the Legislature, with every major bill still up for debate and compromise, once Republican leadership and Governor Mark Dayton set a number for the budget.

Minnesota State has seen tuition freezes in the past, something the group would like to see happen again.

-- KEYC News 12.