Danish Farmers Visit Minnesota

Southern Minnesota welcomed international farmers and ranchers to get a firsthand look at our agriculture.



Young people who are in various types of agriculture in Denmark are among those who made the trip. The Danish Agriculture & Food Council is a trade association representing agriculture, food and agro industries. Their focus is to expand knowledge of production and agricultural policies in other countries.



"Try to look into the future it is natural to go to the U.S. to see what's going on, not only on the farms but in the political way and to see how the technology is developing," President of the Danish Agriculture & Food Council Martin Merrild said.



A big difference between the United States and the European Union is the use of biotechnology as in, genetically modified organisms.



"If you're a European Union farmer you feel a little bit at a disadvantage when you're competing and you can't use all those tools and you're more susceptible to pests and different things so we always talk about biotechnology but also about some of the things that are the same, the ability to trade, the importance to have those relationships," Minnesota Farm Bureau President Kevin Paap said.



From here the group heads to Iowa and then will wrap up their trip in Washington D.C. where they will meet with the USDA and politicians to discuss the agricultural market.

--KEYC News 12