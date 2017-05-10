Head of Ring That Dealt Heroin on Reservations Gets 25 Years

The leader of a drug trafficking ring that brought heroin to Minnesota and North Dakota Indian reservations has been sentenced to 25 years in prison.

Thirty-nine-year-old Omar Beasley was sentenced Wednesday in federal court in Minneapolis. He had pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute heroin, methamphetamine and other opioids.

According to his plea agreement, from 2014 to 2015, Beasley and others brought heroin from Midwest cities like Detroit, Chicago and Minneapolis to the Red Lake and White Earth reservations in Minnesota and to Native American communities in North Dakota.

Drug Enforcement Administration Supervisory Special Agent Kent Bailey says in a news release that communities will be safer with Beasley behind bars.

A total of 41 people were charged in this case. One is at large; the rest have pleaded guilty.

-KEYC News 12